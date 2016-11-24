Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Nina Agdal Spend Thanksgiving Eve in Charleston

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Nina Agdal were spotted spending Thanksgiving Eve together in Charleston, South Carolina.

The couple, who’ve been dating since July, enjoyed lunch at popular eatery Butcher & Bee on Wednesday as seen in photos shared by fans on social media. The couple were seen walking through downtown Charleston together later that same day.

DiCaprio, 42, wore a casual white shirt and black pants along with black sunglasses and a blue baseball hat worn backwards.

The duo will be spending the holiday at a plantation in the Lowcountry along the state’s coast, according to a local news outlet.

During their four-month romance, the Oscar-winning actor and the supermodel have been globetrotting everywhere together from the beach on a private Bahamian island to a weekend getaway in Montauk, New York.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted in Tetiaroa, the French Polynesian island, with Irmelin Indenbirken, Leo’s mother.

“Leo seems very into [Nina],” a source told PEOPLE in October, “He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo’s company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy.”