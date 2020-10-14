Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet & Ariana Grande Team Up for New Netflix Comedy

The upcoming Netflix comedy will be written by Adam McKay and also stars Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Lawrence and Himesh Patel

Netflix has locked in an "iconic" cast for its upcoming comedy Don't Look Up.

Netflix confirmed the news on Wednesday by sharing a tweet with photos of the star-studded line-up that also includes Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel and Tomer Sisley.

"The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic," the streaming site tweeted.

Don't Look Up follows the story of two subordinate astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the whole world of impending destruction from an asteroid headed Earth's way, according to Variety.

McKay, 52, previously directed Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The writer also worked on more dramatic fare including 2018’s Vice and 2015’s The Big Short, for which he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2016.

Several of the stars in the film are hard at work on other projects, with DiCaprio, 45, next starring in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Streep, 71, teamed up with Ryan Murphy on his Netflix adaptation of The Prom and will star in the Steven Soderbergh HBO Max comedy Let Them All Talk.

Chalamet, 24, has also been busy with the latest adaptation of Dune and The French Dispatch and Grande, 27, plans to release an album this month.

Don't Look Up will reportedly begin filming before the end of the year.