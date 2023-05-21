Entertainment Movies Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes "This was an amazing experience," Martin Scorsese told attendees at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines and Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 21, 2023 08:25 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's new movie is getting some high praise. On Saturday, DiCaprio, 48, and Scorsese, 80, premiered Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. The project marks the pair's sixth feature film collaboration together. After the movie's three-hour premiere, it received a nine-minute standing ovation, Variety reported. Scorsese addressed the crowd during the moment, thanking his collaborators and telling the crowd before him, per the outlet, "We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us." He added, "There was lots of grass. I'm a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world." DiCaprio and Scorsese were also joined at the event by costar Robert De Niro — who marks his 11th time working with the director in the new movie. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Samir Hussein/WireImage Martin Scorsese's Life in Photos The film's world premiere came days after Apple Original Films debuted Killers of the Flower Moon's first trailer, showcasing "an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," according to an official synopsis. An adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became wealthy in the early 20th century due to the significant amount of oil discovered on their land. The crimes were later dubbed the Reign of Terror. DiCaprio plays Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by De Niro, 79), and Lily Gladstone plays Ernest's wife Mollie. The film also features performances from Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson. Scorsese co-wrote the movie with screenwriter Eric Roth (Dune, Forrest Gump) and produced the film, while DiCaprio is listed as an executive producer on the movie as well. The actor and director duo previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.