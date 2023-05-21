Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Gets 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's new movie is getting some high praise.

On Saturday, DiCaprio, 48, and Scorsese, 80, premiered Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. The project marks the pair's sixth feature film collaboration together.

After the movie's three-hour premiere, it received a nine-minute standing ovation, Variety reported. Scorsese addressed the crowd during the moment, thanking his collaborators and telling the crowd before him, per the outlet, "We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It's taken its time to come around, but Apple did so great by us."

He added, "There was lots of grass. I'm a New Yorker. I was very surprised. This was an amazing experience. We lived in that world."

DiCaprio and Scorsese were also joined at the event by costar Robert De Niro — who marks his 11th time working with the director in the new movie.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The film's world premiere came days after Apple Original Films debuted Killers of the Flower Moon's first trailer, showcasing "an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," according to an official synopsis.

An adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial killings of members of the Osage Nation, who became wealthy in the early 20th century due to the significant amount of oil discovered on their land. The crimes were later dubbed the Reign of Terror.

DiCaprio plays Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by De Niro, 79), and Lily Gladstone plays Ernest's wife Mollie.

The film also features performances from Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Scorsese co-wrote the movie with screenwriter Eric Roth (Dune, Forrest Gump) and produced the film, while DiCaprio is listed as an executive producer on the movie as well.

The actor and director duo previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.