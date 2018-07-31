From Gisele Bündchen to Camila Morrone: All the Ladies Leonardo DiCaprio Has Been Linked to Through the Years

DiCaprio and Agdal dated for a year after first being spotted at a New York City club in May 2016. Following their split, a source close to the actor told PEOPLE that he just wasn’t ready to take the next step. “Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl,” said the source. “It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last.”

The source added, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”