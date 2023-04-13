Leonardo DiCaprio to Premiere New Movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes Film Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are heading to Cannes.

The pair will debut their new film Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, it was announced Thursday. The actor and director are frequent collaborators but haven't released a film together since 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which is adapted from best-selling author David Grann's non-fiction novel, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The mysterious circumstances of the killings spark a major F.B.I. investigation that involves J. Edgar Hoover (who DiCaprio previously portrayed in Clint Eastwood's 2011 film J. Edgar.)

DiCaprio, 46, stars as Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro), and Lily Gladstone plays Ernest's Osage wife Mollie.

Brendan Fraser also stars in the Apple Original film, fresh off his Best Actor win at the 2023 Academy Awards. The Irishman actor Jesse Plemons features in the drama as a young F.B.I agent investigating the case.

The film will be screened on Saturday, May 20 in the Grand Théâtre Lumière and is an Out of Competition selection at Cannes.

The event will mark the return of Scorsese to the Official Selection for the first time since After Hours in 1986. The Academy-Award-winning director won the Palme d'or in 1976 for Taxi Driver.

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will also host the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees Harrison Ford slip back into his iconic role for one final time.

The sequel also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Ford previously played the character in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg. The new film is directed by James Mangold, but Spielberg and George Lucas will executive produce.

Another hotly anticipated screening at Cannes will be Sam Levinson's The Idol. The HBO series was co-created by The Weeknd, who also stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp in a drama about a pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

Poster for Asteroid City (2023). Courtesy of Pop. 87 Productions/Focus Features

Wes Anderson's new feature Asteroid City will also debut in Competition. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Tilda Swindon and longtime Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman.

Other notable entries in the Competition include Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the 2018 Palme d'Or for Shoplifters. Two-time Palme d'Or winner Ken Loach will also compete with his new film, The Old Oak.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select theaters on October 6 before a wider U.S. release on October 20. It will then stream globally on Apple TV+.