Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep Appear in Don't Look Up Teaser

The star-studded and hugely anticipated Netflix film Don't Look Up finally has a teaser trailer.

In the first footage from the upcoming film, which dropped Wednesday, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy, who is seen talking himself out of a panic attack as he faces the reality that the Earth is under threat by a devastating comet.

"You are here now, you are here now," he says as he splashes water on his face.

The film costars Jennifer Lawrence as Kate, an astronomy grad student, who, with her professor Dr. Mindy, makes the astounding discovery that Earth's days might be numbered.

What appears to shock Dibiasky and Mindy more is that no one around them seems to care they're headed for destruction. As they embark on a tour that takes them across the country to the office of the president (Meryl Streep), and a morning show run by upbeat hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), the two must do whatever it takes to get the world to look up.

In one hilarious scene from the trailer, DiCaprio's Mindy appears alongside Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Lawrence in the White House.

"There's a comet headed towards Earth," Lawrence's character says as she and DiCaprio present their findings to Streep, who plays President Janie Orlean, and Hill, who portrays Orlean's son and chief of staff, Jason.

"This will affect the entire planet," Mindy tells them.

The film was written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice).

"Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories," DiCaprio tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

Netflix confirmed the films cast in October 2020, revealing Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley would also star in the film.

"The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic," the streaming site tweeted.