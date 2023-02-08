Leonardo DiCaprio Is Not Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani After Being Seen Together: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that "just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 12:25 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock (10550156ne) Leonardo DiCaprio 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Photo: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner, 48, sparked dating rumors after he attended model Riley Montana's (also known as Ebony Riley) album release party last month and was spotted sitting next to Polani.

In a photo obtained by multiple outlets, the Titanic star and ITM Model Management-signed model took in the party as he sported a casual black bomber jacket and matching baseball cap, and she wore a white t-shirt underneath a striped-print blazer.

A source tells PEOPLE on Tuesday, "Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."

A representative for Polani did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

DiCaprio was last linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas after the two were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard separately in December before they entered a car together.

A source told PEOPLE they were leaving a "big group dinner," adding: "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, spoke to the New York Post shortly after the public outing and said that things between the pair were not serious.

He said: "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

After parting ways with his girlfriend of four years — model Camila Morrone, 25 — in August, DiCaprio was spending time with 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani in September, with a film source telling PEOPLE at the time that the pair "like each other and are having a good time."

An entertainment source added that DiCaprio was "taken with Gigi," whom he has known casually for years. "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

"They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the film source said.

DiCaprio and Hadid were last seen together in New York City in November, when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant.

Related Articles
Brendan Fraser attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala Arrivals at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Brendan Fraser Compares a Golden Globe Award to a 'Hood Ornament': Not 'Meaningful to Me'
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Says She Felt 'Invisible' When 'Standing Next to' Arnold Schwarzenegger During Marriage
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agree 'We Do Kiss Nicely' — 'In Respect to Our Now Partners'
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Reunite in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel: Reports
A CHRISTMAS STORY, from left: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Ian Petrella, Peter Billingsley, 1983. ©MGM/courtesy Everett Collection
Peter Billingsley Honors His 'Kind and Supportive' 'Christmas Story' Mom Melinda Dillon After Her Death
Titanic 25th Anniversary
James Cameron Admits He Got the Sinking of the Titanic 'Sort of Half Right' in 1997 Blockbuster
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with Clueless Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Throwback Ad for Rakuten
Alicia Silverstone Reunites with 'Clueless' Costar Elisa Donovan in Full Rakuten Super Bowl Ad
Gwyneth Paltrow Blythe Danner
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Beautiful and Strong' Mother Blythe Danner Happy 80th Birthday: 'A Joy'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ben Simmons, wearing Polo Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue day during Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Eiza González attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzalez and NBA Star Ben Simmons Have Been Dating 'for a Few Weeks,' Source Says
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ryan Reynolds Begins Training for 'Deadpool 3' with Jab at Costar Frenemy Hugh Jackman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Ashton Kutcher attends World Premiere Of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine" at Regency Village Theatre on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); British singer and actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of "My Policeman" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Ashton Kutcher Praised Harry Styles' Karaoke Before Knowing He Was a Singer: I Felt 'So Dumb'
Joey King and Steven Piet attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joey King Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Fiancé Steven Piet: 'My Love'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Reveals He Was Sexually Abused, Contemplated Suicide in First Interview Since Scandal
Alan Cumming attends the "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alan Cumming Says He'd 'Totally' Do a 'Romy and Michele' Sequel: 'I'd Be Absolutely Game'