Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Play Murderous Cult Leader Jim Jones in New Film (Report)

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to play a religious cult leader in the upcoming film Jim Jones.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner is in final talks to portray Jim Jones, the man who orchestrated the 1978 Jonestown massacre, according to Variety.

Jones, founding pastor of the Peoples Temple, became infamous as a murderous cult leader who led more than 900 of his followers to suicide in a remote commune in Guyana, where he urged them to drink a cyanide-laced punch.

The film will detail Jones' influence as a religious leader before rejecting traditional Christianity and claiming to be God himself, per Deadline.

Along with starring in the biopic, DiCaprio will also produce Jim Jones with Jennifer Davisson.

DiCaprio is no stranger to portraying historical figures onscreen. He previously starred in Catch Me If You Can as infamous con man Frank Abagnale and in The Aviator as Howard Hughes. His performance as frontiersman Hugh Glass in The Revenant also earned him his 2016 Oscar for Best Actor.

The actor will next be seen leading the star-studded Netflix film, Don't Look Up, which premieres Dec. 10.

