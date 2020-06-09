Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Wear Masks on Their Pizza Run in L.A.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still going strong amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The couple was seen picking up pizza and groceries from Eataly in Los Angeles. Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 45, loaded bags into their car and ate their pizzas before driving off. The two also made sure to stay safe on their grocery run as they wore cloth masks and latex gloves before getting in their car.

While the pair have been linked since January 2018, they've largely stayed out of the spotlight and have mostly been seen on romantic vacations around the world.

Their first major outing together came earlier this year when they sat side-by-side at the Oscars, where DiCaprio was once again nominated for Best Actor. The couple didn't walk the red carpet together but Morrone was seen supporting the star inside the show in their front-row seats.

The two were last seen out and about together later that month on a grocery run looking comfy and casual in matching black-and-white striped slides, that look like the popular Adidas style.

Morrone spoke about their relationship earlier this year in her WSJ Magazine’s Young Hollywood Portfolio feature, where she admitted that the attention she’s received from the coupling doesn’t come without downsides.

“More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” the up-and-coming actress said. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime…people wish negative things upon you.”

Despite the backlash, Morrone told the outlet that she is able to keep the comments from getting to her head.

“It would never take away the joy of the craft that I get to do,” she added.

The actress, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, recently spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times early last month. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”