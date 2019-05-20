Picture Perfect! Leonardo DiCaprio Snaps Photos of Model Girlfriend Camila Morrone in Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio is showing off his Instagram boyfriend skills.

The Oscar winner, 44, was spotted taking artsy pictures of girlfriend Camila Morrone, 21, while the two are in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. They were seen at the famous and luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, where the highest profile celebs stay while they’re in the region for the festival.

Wearing a loose white dress with light-grey polkadots, Morrone posed several times for DiCaprio, who dutifully snapped away on an iPhone. The model and actress also showed off her dance moves as she did a few ballet-style poses while barefoot.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Camila Morrone

Morrone has been linked with DiCaprio ever since their January 2018 outing in Aspen. Since then, the two have been seen traveling all over the world together and getting cozy.

The model has been posting shots on Instagram from her time in Cannes, where DiCaprio is set to walk the carpet alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for the world premiere of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie stars DiCaprio as actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson. Tate was 8 months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child when she was brutally murdered by members of the Manson family, along with 4 others, on August 8, 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Luke Perry in his final role, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.