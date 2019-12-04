Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Says She Isn't Bothered by Their 23-Year Age Gap

Camila Morrone is brushing off any judgment about her relationship with one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

The actress, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, spoke about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone, 22, told the Los Angeles Times about dating DiCaprio, 45.

Morrone added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The actress, who made a name for herself modeling before she turned to acting, said she understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.”

Despite that, Morrone said she looks forward to a time when she begins to gain recognition for her work and talent.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.”

She added, “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

The couple was first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Ever since then, DiCaprio and Morrone have been spotted all over the world.

In October, the pair were photographed holding hands in New York City after grabbing lunch together.

Morrone and DiCaprio have also been seen riding CitiBikes around the city during the summer. They also attended Coachella together earlier this year, and later, at the Cannes Film Festival where DiCaprio debuted his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the Oscar-winning actor and the model are more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

Mickey and the Bear is now in theaters.