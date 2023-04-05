Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Relationship Timeline

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted at a pre-Oscars party, sparking interest once again in their rumored romance.

The Revenant actor and the model first made headlines when they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022. Speculation about their budding connection came just weeks after DiCaprio's split from his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone. At the time, sources told PEOPLE that things were casual and that he and Hadid were "getting to know each other."

DiCaprio is notoriously private about his romantic life. Neither he nor Hadid have publicly commented on the details surrounding their relationship.

While their short-lived romance appeared to fizzle in February, the duo were spotted together once more at their mutual friends' pre-Oscars party in March, sparking speculation that they are back on.

From their first outing together to the renewed romance rumors, here's everything to know about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's relationship.

September 7, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio is seen out and about in New York City following his breakup with Camila Morrone

In the week following news of his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, DiCaprio was spotted strolling around New York City in a casual ensemble. Hadid has lived in the city for several years along with her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

September 10, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are spotted at a NYFW after party

Days later, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star and the model were spotted together for the first time. They were seen getting close at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. The event was held at celebrity hotspot Casa Cipriani in Soho, hosted by the actor's pals Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol.

In photos first published by the Daily Mail, the actor and Hadid appear to be having an intimate chat, leaning their heads in close.

September 12, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are "getting to know each other"

After their fashion week sighting, sources told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner was spending time with Hadid.

"They are getting to know each other," one insider said, noting that they weren't "dating" just yet.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," added another source.

A third insider said that they were primarily hanging out in open social settings. "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

September 14, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio likes that Gigi Hadid is "mature," a source tells PEOPLE

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ; Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the heels of their first outing, sources shared a few details about the growing connection between the pair.

"He really likes that she has her life together," the source said. "She has a child and she's mature." (Notably, Hadid would be the oldest girlfriend the actor has had — amid speculation that he doesn't date women above the age of 25.)

"He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does," the source said.

September 21, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio is "taken" with Gigi Hadid

As romance rumors began to heat up, another entertainment source told PEOPLE that the Titanic star was "taken with Gigi," adding, "She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to."

The source noted that while the pair have been casual acquaintances for years, the possibility of a romance had opened up in the wake of their respective splits from their long-term partners. DiCaprio split from Morrone in August 2022, while Hadid ended her rollercoaster five-year relationship with Zayn Malik in October 2021.

"They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings," the film source told PEOPLE, adding, "A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo.

At the same time, another source urged caution. "Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything," the source said. "I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance."

September 23, 2022: Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone are seen at the same fashion show

The supermodel hit the catwalk at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week — an event where DiCaprio's ex, Morrone, was photographed in the front row. The two models did not appear to interact publicly at any point.

November 2, 2022: Gigi Hadid finds Leonardo DiCaprio "mature and charming"

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Over a month into their rumored fling, a source close to the model told PEOPLE that she was having "fun dating Leo," and that the pair were "seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can."

While weeks went by without the duo being spotted out together, the source added that Hadid seemed "very happy and excited about seeing him."

"She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming," they said, noting that while Hadid was enjoying the romance, her "first priority is being Mom."

November 21, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are seen leaving the same restaurant in N.Y.C.

While two months had elapsed since they were first seen together, the pair were spotted once again in late November 2022. This time, they dined together at Cipriani alongside DiCaprio's friend, venture capitalist ViVi Nevo.

For the outing, the Catch Me If You Can actor wore an all-black ensemble, a black face mask and a baseball cap. The clothing designer was photographed leaving the same restaurant in a leather jacket and a scarf, which she held up to her face as she walked outside.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair were continuing to hang out in Hadid's home base in N.Y.C. "Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," the source said. "Gigi is smitten."

They added that the new couple prized keeping "things private" between them, saying, "Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo."

December 20, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio is seen out with model Victoria Lamas

Michael Tullberg/Getty; Theo Wargo/WireImage

While in Los Angeles, DiCaprio was seen spending time with another model: 23-year-old Victoria Lamas. He and Lamas were photographed leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard separately before getting into a car together.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair had shared a "big group dinner" and "were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Another insider added that Hadid was spending time with family while DiCaprio was back in L.A., noting that the two did not have plans to spend the holidays together.

December 29, 2022: Victoria Lamas' dad shoots down rumors that she's dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Lamas' father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, quickly shut down speculation that the model was dating DiCaprio, clarifying to the New York Post that the two were "not dating."

He told the outlet that the pair had met the previous month. "She's fond of him, obviously," he said. "But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

February 17, 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are no longer seeing each other

Months after their last sighting in November, a source close to Hadid told PEOPLE that the courtship "fizzled," and that the pair were no longer seeing each other.

"She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him," the source told PEOPLE, citing Hadid's focus on motherhood as a potential factor. "They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom."

They added, "It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled."

March 10, 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reconnect at an Oscars pre-party

The are-they-or-aren't-they couple sparked reconciliation rumors in early March, after they were seen together at an Oscars pre-party in L.A. Just like the NYFW event where they first were spotted getting cozy, the party was thrown by DiCaprio's friends Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva.

A source told PEOPLE that the model and the actor spent the better part of the evening together.

"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," the source said.

A separate source noted that they were not alone, explaining, "The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out."