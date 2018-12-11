Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Ordered to Hand Over an Oscar to Federal Authorities

Leonardo DiCaprio had to say goodbye to the Best Actor Oscar that Marlon Brando won for his role in 1954’s On the Waterfront.

The actor, 44, was given the Oscar as a gift via financier Jho Low, who is entangled in a criminal investigation, The New York Times reported. Low and others, like Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak, allegedly used billions of dollars from an investment fund run by the Malaysian government.

DiCaprio has had to give up artsy presents he received, like the Pablo Picasso painting “Nature Morte au Crâne de Taureau” and the Jean-Michel Basquiat work “Redman One,” the Times said. The returned Oscar is now in a federal warehouse in Texas.

DiCaprio still has his own Best Actor Oscar, which he won in February 2016 for his starring turn in The Revenant.

“Last July, upon hearing of the government’s civil action against certain parties involved in the making of The Wolf Of Wall Street, Mr. DiCaprio’s representatives — working under his instruction — initiated contact with the Department of Justice,” his representatives told PEOPLE in a statement in June 2017.

“This effort was to determine if there were any gifts or charitable donations originating from the parties named in the civil complaint, and to offer the return of any such gifts or donations with the aid and instruction of the government,” the 2017 statement continued.

“Prior to the government’s filing of the civil pleading today, Mr. DiCaprio initiated return of these items, which were received and accepted by him for the purpose of being included in an annual charity auction to benefit his eponymous foundation,” the 2017 statement said. “He has also returned an Oscar originally won by Marlon Brando, which was given to Mr. DiCaprio as a set gift by Red Granite to thank him for his work on The Wolf Of Wall Street.”

DiCaprio was not the only star to whom Low sent pricey items: He also gave Miranda Kerr diamond jewelry, which she has given to the government, and a clear piano.

Kerr’s lawyer Mark Fabiani said that the model is willing to return the piano, according to the Times. A return is reportedly complicated by the fact that the government would need to knock down part of Kerr’s house in order to move the piano.