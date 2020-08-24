Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Sunny Beach Day with Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been romantically linked since January 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are soaking up some sun!

On Monday, the actor, 45, and model, 23, were spotted enjoying a sunny day at the beach in Malibu, California, accompanied by a friend and pup.

Morrone wore a long tank-top dress for the outing, while DiCaprio was photographed wearing a pair of swim-trunks, baseball cap and a towel draped over his shoulders.

They finally made their debut as a couple in February 2020 when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars, where DiCaprio picked up a nomination for his starring role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the Oscar Winner is “serious” about Morrone.

"He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila," said the insider. “He loves being with her.”

“They are very close,” the insider added. "Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house."

That same month, DiCaprio threw Morrone a star-studded birthday bash on a yacht in Los Angeles.

They sailed from Marina Del Ray to Malibu on a on a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht. Several friends, including actress Nina Dobrev, snowboarder Shaun White and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas, attended the party.

The Mickey and the Bear actress also previously spoke out about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.