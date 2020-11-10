The two stars even braved the cool waters for a dip

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys a Day at the Beach in Malibu with Pal Emile Hirsch

It might be November, but Leonardo DiCaprio isn't giving up a favorite summer pastime.

Leo, 45, spent some time at the beach in Malibu, California, on Friday. The actor was photographed wearing gray patterned swim trunks and hanging out with friend Emile Hirsch, who rocked a pair of pale blue boardshorts.

The Titanic star and Hirsch, 35, even braved the cool waters for a dip. The actors were also joined by some other friends and Leo's dad George DiCaprio.

Not seen on the sand with the Oscar-winning actor was girlfriend Camila Morrone who he was last spotted enjoying a beach day with back in August.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star is "serious" about the 23-year-old model.

"He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila," an insider said. "He loves being with her."

"They seem pretty serious," a source told PEOPLE in July 2019. "It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house."

The couple were first linked in Aspen, Colorado, in January 2018, and have been together since. "Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago," the source added at the time.

Adam McKay — who directed fan-favorite comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues — helms the project.