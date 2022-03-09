Previous reports claiming money was sent for military use and that Leonardo DiCaprio has family ties to Ukraine are not true

Leonardo DiCaprio Donates to Humanitarian Groups Helping in Ukraine: He 'Will Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio is supporting Ukraine.

The Oscar winner, 47, donated to several humanitarian groups that are helping Ukrainians affected by Russia's attack on the neighboring European country, which began when Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Previous reports claiming the actor had donated $10 million for Ukrainian military use and that DiCaprio has family ties to Ukraine are not true.

"Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups — CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine," a source close to the Don't Look Up actor tells PEOPLE. "He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine."

"He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support," the source adds.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend. "Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."