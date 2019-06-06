Family Bonding! Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Documentary Premiere with Dad George, 75

Leonardo DiCaprio and dad George are doing their best to keep people educated about climate change.

The father-son duo attended the premiere of HBO’s new documentary Ice on Fire, which they both produced and DiCaprio narrates.

While DiCaprio, 44, and his dad, 75, didn’t pose together at the event, they both seemed proud and happy for the movie’s release.

Ice on Fire explores the effects of global warming and the ways to reduce carbon emissions to slow down climate change. The movie follows DiCaprio’s 2007 documentary 11th Hour, which also explored global warming.

Leonardo DiCaprio and George DiCaprio

DiCaprio is heavily involved in planet conservation efforts and works diligently with his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

In Sept. 2017, DiCaprio announced that the foundation would be donating a $20 million grant to help combat climate change.

“We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad,” the actor said. “These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change.”

“There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us,” DiCaprio added. “Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late.”

Ice on Fire premieres on HBO June 11 at 8 p.m. ET.