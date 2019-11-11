Leonardo DiCaprio's Unconventional Younger Years in Photos

How this "overly ambitious, slightly annoying 13-year-old kid" grew up to be the Oscar winner he is today
By Diana Pearl
November 11, 2019 11:45 AM

Late 1970s

Gianfranco Gasparro/Liaison/Getty

Leo’s baby face doesn’t get much more adorable than this! Here, he poses with stepbrother Adam Ferrer in Los Angeles back in his single-digit days.

1990

Theo Westenberger/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Now, he’s best known as a film actor, but the world first got to know DiCaprio on the small screen, starting with the short-lived sitcom Parenthood.

1991

ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty

When he was 17 years old, DiCaprio guest-starred on Growing Pains as Luke Brower, a homeless teen taken in by the Seaver family.

1993

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Leo’s first big-time, big-screen role came in 1993, when he played a teenager with an abusive father (Robert DeNiro) in This Boy’s Life.

1993

SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

It was DiCaprio’s next film, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, that gave him a taste of awards show glory: He received his first Oscar nomination for the movie.

1994

BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape also earned Leo his first Golden Globe nomination in 1994 and kickstarted a long-standing DiCaprio award show tradition: bringing his mom, Irmelin, as a date.

1993

Yoshi O'Hara/Shooting Star

DiCaprio’s big break into show biz gave the world priceless, brooding young Leo headshots like these.

1998

Barry Roberts/BEImages

He may have already had an Oscar nomination under his belt, but it took until 1997 for Leo to hit superstardom with the ultra-successful Titanic. He attended the Golden Globes with costar Kate Winslet in 1998.

2000

Scott Myers/REX/Shutterstock

Leo’s bond with his parents, George and Irmelin, held strong as his star rose: here, they share a toast at the London premiere of his film The Beach.

