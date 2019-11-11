Late 1970s
Leo’s baby face doesn’t get much more adorable than this! Here, he poses with stepbrother Adam Ferrer in Los Angeles back in his single-digit days.
1990
Now, he’s best known as a film actor, but the world first got to know DiCaprio on the small screen, starting with the short-lived sitcom Parenthood.
1991
When he was 17 years old, DiCaprio guest-starred on Growing Pains as Luke Brower, a homeless teen taken in by the Seaver family.
1993
Leo’s first big-time, big-screen role came in 1993, when he played a teenager with an abusive father (Robert DeNiro) in This Boy’s Life.
1993
It was DiCaprio’s next film, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, that gave him a taste of awards show glory: He received his first Oscar nomination for the movie.
1994
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape also earned Leo his first Golden Globe nomination in 1994 and kickstarted a long-standing DiCaprio award show tradition: bringing his mom, Irmelin, as a date.
1993
DiCaprio’s big break into show biz gave the world priceless, brooding young Leo headshots like these.
1998
He may have already had an Oscar nomination under his belt, but it took until 1997 for Leo to hit superstardom with the ultra-successful Titanic. He attended the Golden Globes with costar Kate Winslet in 1998.
2000
Leo’s bond with his parents, George and Irmelin, held strong as his star rose: here, they share a toast at the London premiere of his film The Beach.