Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone’s 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party in Los Angeles.

The actor, 45, was seen partying with Morrone for her birthday on a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht. Actress Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas also attended the daytime event, which ran from around 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Page Six reported.

DiCaprio was seen wearing a mask during the party, which appeared to have a theme as guests wore cowboy hats and western attire for the celebration.

While DiCaprio and Morrone have been linked since January 2018, they've largely stayed out of the spotlight and have mostly been seen on romantic vacations around the world.

Last week, the couple was seen picking up pizza and groceries from Eataly in Los Angeles. They loaded bags into their car and ate their pizzas before driving off and made sure to stay safe on their grocery run as they wore cloth masks and latex gloves before getting in their car.

Their first major outing together came earlier this year when they sat side-by-side at the Academy Awards, where DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The couple didn't walk the red carpet together but Morrone was seen supporting the star inside the show in their front-row seats.

Image zoom Christopher Jue/Getty; FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty

The actress, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, recently spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.