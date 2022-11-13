Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio received a ton of love from Hollywood's biggest players for his birthday this year.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Among the guests in attendance at the event were his parents — George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken — in addition to fellow entertainment industry friends, including Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Ashton Kutcher, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were also in attendance, as was sports agent Rich Paul.

"It was a great party with music, drinks and catered food. Everyone seemed to have a great time," a source tells PEOPLE of the party.

One guest who wasn't spotted arriving at the bash was model Gigi Hadid, who DiCaprio has been romantically linked to following his breakup from ex-girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25, this summer.

Earlier this month, a source close to Hadid, 27, told PEOPLE that she and DiCaprio are continuing to enjoy each other's company. According to the source, they "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can" and the model is having "fun dating Leo."

Hadid and DiCaprio were last photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party in September.

A source previously said, "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming."

Still, the source said that Hadid's "first priority is being Mom."

She and ex Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — 2-year-old daughter Khai — in September 2020. Hadid and the "Pillowtalk" singer, 29, split in October of the following year following an alleged altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.