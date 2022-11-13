Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills

Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, LeBron James and Rebel Wilson were among some of the A-list guests in attendance at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party in Beverly Hills over the weekend

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

and Pernilla Cedenheim
Published on November 13, 2022 03:40 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Leonardo DiCaprio received a ton of love from Hollywood's biggest players for his birthday this year.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Among the guests in attendance at the event were his parents — George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken — in addition to fellow entertainment industry friends, including Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Ashton Kutcher, Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, were also in attendance, as was sports agent Rich Paul.

"It was a great party with music, drinks and catered food. Everyone seemed to have a great time," a source tells PEOPLE of the party.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - LA Laker LeBron James, wife Savannah James, and his pal Rich Paul attend <a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo DiCaprio</a>'s 48th birthday party in Beverly Hills. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James, Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

One guest who wasn't spotted arriving at the bash was model Gigi Hadid, who DiCaprio has been romantically linked to following his breakup from ex-girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, 25, this summer.

Earlier this month, a source close to Hadid, 27, told PEOPLE that she and DiCaprio are continuing to enjoy each other's company. According to the source, they "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can" and the model is having "fun dating Leo."

Hadid and DiCaprio were last photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party in September.

A source previously said, "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming."

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are 'Getting to Know Each Other,' Says Source

Still, the source said that Hadid's "first priority is being Mom."

She and ex Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together — 2-year-old daughter Khai — in September 2020. Hadid and the "Pillowtalk" singer, 29, split in October of the following year following an alleged altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

