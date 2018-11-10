Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates 44th B-Day with Famous Pals — Including Jennifer Aniston & Beyoncé!

Hollywood came together on Friday to celebrate Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday.

A source tells PEOPLE that the actor — who turns 44 on Sunday — celebrated his milestone at Spring Place, a workspace and private membership club in L.A.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé were among the first to arrive to the newly opened spot, the insider reveals. The couple sat near the dance floor as their hits played for the star-studded crowd.

Larry David held court with Sacha Baron Cohen on the outside patio, while Tony Romo was seen joking and dancing with Chace Crawford, the source says.

Jennifer Aniston arrived with two gal pals and later linked up with Gwenyth Paltrow, who attended the glamorous bash with her new husband, Brad Falchuk.

As for the man of the night, DiCaprio was seen joking with pals as they toasted the Oscar winner for his birthday, the insider tells PEOPLE.

It’s an exciting time for DiCaprio, who has spent recent months working on his next film, Quentin Tarantino’s ’60s-set Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, alongside costar Brad Pitt.

Tarantino’s highly anticipated ninth film centers on the two as they navigate Hollywood in the groovy era. Pitt and DiCaprio have been spotted shooting with Tarantino all over Los Angeles since mid-summer and have recently been joined by costars.

They were most recently seen shooting with Margaret Qualley and Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate. They’ve also been spotted with Lena Dunham; the cast also includes Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch.

In October, the two were solo and showed off their late ’60s looks. Pitt was in an all-white denim get up with a black shirt underneath, while DiCaprio went for pastels with salmon-colored pants and a similarly toned striped shirt.

Tarantino previously called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a July 26, 2019 release, two weeks before the 50h anniversary of the Manson family murders.