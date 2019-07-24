Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready to Settle Down with Camila Morrone? They're 'Pretty Serious': Source

Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship to girlfriend Camila Morrone is "not casual," a source tells PEOPLE
Are there future wedding bells ringing for Leonardo DiCaprio?
The Oscar-winning actor, 44, and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, are closer than ever despite their age gap, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
“They seem pretty serious,” says the insider. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”
The couple also travels frequently together, attending Coachella and, later, the Cannes Film Festival where DiCaprio debuted his upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
“Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” adds the source.
DiCaprio and Morrone, a model, haven’t shied away from going on outings together. The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand while in New York City in May.
They were first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Ever since then, the two have been spotted all over the world.
DiCaprio spoke to PEOPLE at Monday’s premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where he addressed if he’d ever retire from the limelight.
“I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me,” he said. “I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, hits theaters Friday.
- with reporting by PERNILLA CEDENHEIM