Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for keeping his private life out of the public eye, and his romance with Camila Morrone is no exception.

The Don't Look Up actor and the model have been reportedly dating since December 2017, when DiCaprio was spotted leaving Morrone's home. While they are occasionally seen running errands together or spending time on vacation, the couple have rarely discussed their relationship publicly.

However, Morrone — who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio — did comment on their age difference in December 2019, telling the Los Angeles Times, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Despite the public's interest, DiCaprio and Morrone have gone to great lengths to keep their romance private: They've never even walked the red carpet together, although they did sit front row at the Academy Awards in 2020.

From connecting in Cannes to their PDA-filled outings, here is a complete timeline of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship.

May 2017: Camila Morrone walks the runway at a gala in Cannes attended by Leonardo DiCaprio

Following DiCaprio's break up with model Nina Agdal, he attended the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017. The actor went to the annual Cannes amFAR Gala with Tobey Maguire and David Beckham, where a then-19-year-old Morrone walked the catwalk at the event's Cinema Against AIDS runway show.

December 6, 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone both attend an Art Basel event

Morrone appeared on the cover of Daily Front Row's magazine Act 1 and attended a dinner to celebrate the issue during Art Basel in Miami Beach. DiCaprio was also present at the star-studded event, along with other celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Paris Hilton.

December 16, 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio is spotted leaving Camila Morrone's home

In December 2017, DiCaprio was seen leaving Morrone's home in Los Angeles. However, there was no confirmation of a relationship yet.

December 2017: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend the holidays with Tobey Maguire

DiCaprio and Morrone spent the holidays together in Colorado along with Maguire and his two children. A friend of the couple told PEOPLE, "They are family friends and the two families are very close."

The actor and model were spotted returning to Los Angeles on a private jet in early January after their snowy getaway.

February 10, 2018: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone attend Ellen DeGeneres' birthday party together

When Ellen DeGeneres turned 60 in February 2018, her friends came together to celebrate. Among the partygoers were DiCaprio and Morrone, who arrived together. The Revenant star led Morrone inside with his hand resting on her lower back.

July 31, 2018: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend time with her mom

During a break from filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio joined Morrone on a yacht in Antibes, France, as seen in photos obtained by Just Jared. The two were spending time with Morrone's mother, Lucila Solá.

April 2019: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone show off PDA at Coachella

The couple attended Coachella together with friends in April 2019. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Morrone reaching over to touch the actor's neck.

July 24, 2019: Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship with Camila Morrone gets "pretty serious"

"They seem pretty serious. It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house," a source told PEOPLE in July 2019. The insider added that "Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend" and DiCaprio had also "introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

July 26, 2019: Camila Morrone speaks out about criticism of her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Morrone shared photos on Instagram of the late Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart — who were married despite a 20-year age difference — with the caption, "A love like this." The post received reactions from fans who made a connection between Bacall and Humprey's age gap and the one between Morrone and DiCaprio.

In response, Morrone shared her thoughts about the situation on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Good morning, people, and Happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about."

"I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred," Morrone said. "And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good."

October 14, 2019: Camila Morrone reacts to fans calling Leonardo DiCaprio an "Instagram boyfriend"

Morrone spoke with Vanity Fair in October 2019 about how DiCaprio became a meme after the paparazzi spotted him taking photos of her. "I saw the meme: You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend," she told the publication.

She continued, "Poor thing, he's being called an Instagram boyfriend … he's an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!"

December 2019: Camila Morrone discusses her age gap with Leonardo DiCaprio

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone briefly discussed her age gap with DiCaprio.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," she told the outlet, adding, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

At the same time, Morrone said she understands that fans are curious about the pair's relationship, adding, "I probably would be curious about it, too."

December 31, 2019: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend New Year's Eve in St. Barts

In December 2019, the pair celebrated the new year together in St. Barts. They were spotted on the beach and DiCaprio recorded moments of the vacation on his GoPro camera.

January 2020: Camila Morrone discusses the downside of dating Leonardo DiCaprio

The model gave more insight into her relationship with DiCaprio during an interview with WSJ Magazine in January 2020. "More exposure leads to more judgement and negativity," she said of the downside of dating the Oscar winner.

"It's a little bit of a bummer because you're really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime … people wish negative things upon you," she added.

February 9, 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone make their debut at the Oscars

DiCaprio and Morrone made their Oscars debut in February 2020. Although they arrived separately and didn't walk the red carpet together before the event, they did sit side-by-side in the front row during the ceremony.

While DiCaprio — whose work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned him a nomination for Best Actor — wore a standard tuxedo, Morrone opted for a Carolina Herrera wedding dress that had been altered for the event.

June 21, 2020: Leonardo DiCaprio throws Camila Morrone a yacht party for her 23rd birthday

June 24, 2020: A source tells PEOPLE Leonardo DiCaprio "loves being with" Camila Morrone

A source told PEOPLE in June 2020 that DiCaprio and Morrone had been spending a lot of time together during the pandemic. "He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her," the source shared.

The insider added that the two "are very close" and that DiCaprio appeared to be "serious" when it came to his romance with Morrone. "Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house."

May 31, 2021: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend time with his father

The Don't Look Up actor spent Memorial Day weekend with his family and Morrone. The couple were seen heading to the beach in Malibu with DiCaprio's father, George, and George's wife, Peggy Ann Farra.

In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, Morrone could also be seen walking with one of her Siberian huskies while DiCaprio carried a portable bowl.

January 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone return to St. Barts

In January 2022, DiCaprio and Morrone returned to St. Barts for a beach getaway. Morrone was photographed holding DiCaprio from behind while they frolicked in the water.

July 4, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone celebrate the Fourth of July together

The couple spent the holiday weekend on the beach in Malibu, California. Photos published by Just Jared showed DiCaprio spending time with friends on a deck while Morrone walked her dogs along the beach below.