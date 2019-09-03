Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Hit the Beach to Play Volleyball

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are holding on to summer!

The Oscar-winning actor, 44, and his model girlfriend, 22, spent part of their Labor Day weekend engaging in a friendly game of volleyball on the beach in Malibu, California.

DiCaprio was dressed casually for the afternoon, in a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap, and sunglasses, while Morrone opted for a string bikini top worn with a pair of low-waist jeans with ripped knees.

The couple’s Saturday game — four against four! — was played by a group of eight pals that included Robin Thicke‘s fiancée April Love Geary.

DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the globe. In April, they attended Coachella together and a month later were photographed walking hand-in-hand while in New York City.

The pair also stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where DiCaprio debuted his newly released Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In July, when the film premiered in Los Angeles, Morrone was by her man’s side at the event. She also posted a photo of her gorgeous dress on Instagram, captioning it with, “Tonight.”

“They seem pretty serious. It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house,” a source told PEOPLE of the duo in July. “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Also in July, Morrone clapped back at trolls who criticized her relationship, with some going as far to allege that the actor “only cares about your body” and will “dump you in three years.” Others claimed that the only reason she was dating DiCaprio was so she could “live off of him.”

Morrone eventually had enough of the negative comments and opened up in a video on her Instagram Story, where she set the record straight about her relationship.

“Good morning, people, and happy Friday,” she began. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about.”

“I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred,” she continued. “And place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good.”