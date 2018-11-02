Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are teaming up to remind Americans to get out and vote next week.

“This election might be the most consequential of our lifetime,” DiCaprio says in their joint PSA, released by NowThis.

In the video, DiCaprio, 43, and Pitt, 54, emphasize the implications that the election will have on the United States.

“The future of our country will be decided this week. Elections don’t just matter when voting for president,” says the Wolf of Wall Street star.

In addition to highlighting some of the major ballot issues affecting the United States today, the two Oscar winners, who are currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood together, encouraged Americans to consider volunteering their time to help make a difference just before the election. The actors encouraged using TheLastWeekend.org, a volunteering site aimed at boosting turnout at the polls.

“Statehouse elections will determine the future of climate change, criminal justice reform, education funding, LGBT equality and even your ability to vote,” Pitt says in the video.

“All of these races and ballot measures are chances to decide on the direction of our country,” DiCaprio adds. “We, the voters, have the power to decide all of this.”

Pitt continues: “If your state has early voting, get out and vote. If it doesn’t, make a plan for voting November 6. “There’s no denying the importance of this election, please make your voice heard.”

For their midterm coverage, NowThis interviewed former President Barack Obama and has featured other influential leaders and celebrities such as America Ferrera, Alicia Keys, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelly Rowland as they encourage young Americans to cast their ballots during the election on November 6.