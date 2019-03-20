Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Boogie Back in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Teaser

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are going back in time.

The three star in Quentin Tarantino’s 9th film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — and DiCaprio finally shared the first teaser for the highly-anticipated movie on Wednesday after revealing the poster earlier this week.

The Oscar winner, 44, plays actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt, 55, stars as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

Though the teaser didn’t offer many details about the plot of the movie, it paints a picture of how Tarantino recreated the ’60s for his return to the big screen. He last wrote and directed 2015’s The Hateful Eight.

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson. The trailer offers the first glimpse of him in character. Tate was 8 months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child when she was brutally killed along with 4 others on August 8, 1969.

Though he wasn’t featured in the teaser, the movie will also serve as the late Luke Perry’s last film role. Perry played Scott Lancer, and wrapped filming before dying from a massive stroke at 52, according to Entertainment Weekly. As Lancer, he portrays one of the main characters on the Western TV series Lancer, which ran on CBS from 1968 to 1970.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.