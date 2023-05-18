Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in First Trailer for Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 18, 2023 10:00 AM

Leonardo DiCaprio is reunited with director Martin Scorsese again in the new trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon.

On Thursday, Apple Original Films debuted the first trailer for the film, which is an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the movie is about the serial killings of members of Osage Nation, who became wealthy because of the oil discovered on their land. The crimes were later dubbed the Reign of Terror.

DiCaprio plays Ernest, the nephew of a powerful local rancher (played by Robert De Niro, another frequent collaborator of Scorsese's), and Lily Gladstone plays Ernest's wife Mollie.

An official synopsis for the movie teases the real-life history of the Osage Nation, who grew rich in the oil industry in the early 20th century until their wealth "immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder."

https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
PARAMOUNT PICTURES

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," the synopsis reads.

Along with DiCaprio, De Niro and Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon's cast includes Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

This is DiCaprio's sixth film with Scorsese, 80. They previously worked together on Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Costume designer Jacqueline West previously teased the film to Deadline in March, saying that DiCaprio, 48, had seen the movie and called it a "masterpiece."

"I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, 'Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece'. I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn't say that lightly," said West at the time. "He has been in the business since he was a little boy."

Killers of the Flower Moon
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple

She added of the big-screen adaptation, "It follows the book, and the book was totally captivating. The native cast was incredible and the acting, Lily Gladstone is incredible. The images were thrilling. It looks amazing."

Scorsese cowrote the movie with screenwriter Eric Roth (Dune) and produced the film; DiCaprio is listed as an executive producer on the movie as well.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres exclusively in select theaters Oct. 6 and goes wide Oct. 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

