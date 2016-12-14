Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Jet Off to Mexico with Lukas Haas and Mystery Woman

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal are enjoying some fun in the sun alongside Lukas Haas and a mystery brunette.

Close pals DiCaprio, 42, and Haas, 40, were spotted going for a swim along with the unidentified woman in Cancun on Tuesday, as photos show the three frolicking in the water.

Although Agdal was not pictured, a source tells PEOPLE she accompanied DiCaprio on the trip.

AKM-GSI

On Monday, the 24-year-old model took to Instagram to post a photo of herself standing in sparkling blue water.

“Monday blues,” she captioned the picture, including both a palm tree and blue heart emojis.

The Cancun trip comes weeks after DiCaprio and Agdal were spotted spending Thanksgiving Eve together in Charleston, South Carolina.

The lovebirds have been spotted in several locales since they began dating this summer. The two have taken to a private Bahamian island and spent a weekend together in Montauk, New York.

In November, the couple was spotted on the French Polynesian island of Tetiaroa with Irmelin Indenbirken, DiCaprio’s mother.

“Leo seems very into [Nina],” a source told PEOPLE in October. “He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo’s company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy.”