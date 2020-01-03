Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Spend Cheeky New Year's Eve in St. Barts

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone rang in the New Year by soaking up the sun.

The couple was spotted frolicking in the waves in St. Barts on Tuesday. DiCaprio, 45, dutifully recorded every moment of his vacation with Morrone, 22, on his GoPro camera.

The two were first linked together in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Ever since then, DiCaprio and Morrone have been spotted all over the world together, often enjoying beach vacations.

The actress, who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, recently spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Morrone, who made a name for herself modeling before she turned to acting, said she understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.”

Despite that, Morrone said she looks forward to a time when she begins to gain recognition for her work and talent.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.”

She added, “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Morrone and DiCaprio have been spotted out and about New York City often and were seen riding CitiBikes around the city last summer. They also attended Coachella together last year and the Cannes Film Festival, where DiCaprio debuted his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the Oscar-winning actor and the model are more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”