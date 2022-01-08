Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Pack on the PDA During Island Getaway

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone kept close during their beach getaway earlier this week.

The actors were spotted together on Tuesday enjoying the sun and waves while in St. Barts in the Caribbean.

While DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 24, have been linked since 2017, the couple has kept their relationship private, rarely being seen together in public.

In February 2020, DiCaprio and Morrone made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars, where he picked up a nomination for his starring role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

In June of that year, the couple celebrated the actress's 23rd birthday aboard a yacht alongside some of their friends.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that DiCaprio "is usually very independent, spends a lot of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila."

"He loves being with her," the source said, adding that they "are very close" and that the Don't Look Up star seemed "serious" about Morrone. "Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house."

Morrone previously spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying their 23-year age gap doesn't bother her.

Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Oscars | Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY/Sipa USA

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps," Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in December 2019. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone, who made a name for herself modeling before she began acting, said she understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, "I probably would be curious about it, too."

"I think more and more now that people are seeing the film [Mickey and the Bear], I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that," she said. "Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating."