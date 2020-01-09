Leonardo DiCaprio and His Friends Helped Save a Man’s Life After the Stranger Fell Overboard

Leonardo DiCaprio and his friends were in the right place at the right time to help save a life.

The Oscar-winning actor, 45, was vacationing with his friends and girlfriend Camila Morrone on a rented boat near St. Barts on Dec. 30 when they heard there was an emergency call that a search was on for a man who had drunkenly fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The man had been treading water for 11 hours.

The insider adds, “The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

DiCaprio’s boat happened to be the only one searching in the area where the man had drifted. The man was spotted and rescued in rough water, about an hour before the sun set and a heavy rainstorm set in.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

A week after the incident, DiCaprio was back in Hollywood and preparing for the Golden Globes where he was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

While he didn’t win (the honor went to Joaquin Phoenix), he did receive a hilarious shoutout from his costar Brad Pitt after he won the award for best supporting actor.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Spend Cheeky New Year’s Eve in St. Barts

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt, 56, began. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you man. I thank you.”

“Still — I would have shared the raft,” Pitt added, referencing the scene at the end of Titanic where DiCaprio’s character Jack dies when he does not get on the door, or “raft,” that Winslet’s Rose uses to survive as the ship sinks.

The Sun first reported the news.