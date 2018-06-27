Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Look Suave in First Look at Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate Movie

Ale Russian
June 27, 2018 11:07 AM

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt totally look the part for Quentin Tarantino‘s take on the Manson family murders.

The actors are starring in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Tarantino’s ninth film about actress Sharon Tate‘s murder at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.

In a previous release, Tarantino called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo Dicaprio/Instagram

This is the second time Pitt and DiCaprio have worked with Tarantino, with the former starring in 2009’s Inglorious Bastards as the Nazi-killing American Lt. Aldo Raine, and the latter starring as the villainous, slave-owning Calvin Candie in 2012’s Django Unchained. Both films gorily reimagined history, as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will likely do.

While the film revolves around Tate’s murder, which took place on Aug. 9, 1969, when the actress was more than eight months pregnant with her child with director Roman Polanski, the story is reportedly not a full chronicle of the Manson family murder spree. (Manson died in prison last year at the age of 83).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to hit theaters Aug. 9, 2019, which marks the 50th anniversary of Tate’s death.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now