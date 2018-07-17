Fun in the Sun! Leonardo DiCaprio and Shirtless Ansel Elgort Play Beach Volleyball in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ansel Elgort soaked up the sun over the weekend.

The two were seen having a blast playing beach volleyball in Malibu with a group of friends. And while they were all having fun, the group seemed to be really into the match and going all out for the win.

DiCaprio, 43, sported his signature sunglasses and white tee combo for the outing, while Elgort, 24, went shirtless with bright blue and orange swim trunks as he played. They were both seen making some serious plays as they leaped into the air and attempted to spike the ball to the other side.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Ansel Elgort BACKGRID

It’s the second time DiCaprio has been spotted playing the outdoor sport recently. He hosted a gathering in Malibu with his pal and fellow actor Sean Penn on July 4th, where there was also a rowdy beach volleyball match.

The outing comes as a break for DiCaprio from shooting his next movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about the Manson Family murders that took place in 1969 Los Angeles.

DiCaprio stars alongside Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, and Margot Robbie in the thriller. The actor and activist offered a first look at him and Pitt, 54, in character late last month, and got fans in a frenzy about the movie.