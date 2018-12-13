Lenny Kravitz Calls It 'Beautiful' That Daughter Zoë and Ex-Fiancée Nicole Kidman Act Together

When Lenny Kravitz turns on the hit series Big Little Lies, both his daughter and his ex-fiancée are on the screen.

The musician, 54, considers it “beautiful” that Zoë Kravitz, 30, and Nicole Kidman, 51, had their paths cross again on the show.

“I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show,” Lenny told a caller on Watch What Happens Live. “And Zoë hadn’t seen Nicole since she was younger, so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together.”

Fans dishing for more drama are not going to find it. “And that’s about it,” Lenny said conclusively.

As for his long-ago relationship with Kidman, Lenny expressed no hard feelings on WWHL.

“Some things just don’t work, but the wonderful thing is that we’re all friends,” he said. Kidman wed Keith Urban in 2006.

In February 2017, Kidman told NET-A-PORTER.com’s magazine The EDIT that Kravitz, her boyfriend in 2003 after her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise, had once popped the question to her.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!” Kidman said. “I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

In June 2017, Zoë, who is engaged to Karl Glusman, reacted to Kidman’s admission. “I think she forgot that no one knew that,” Zoë told The EDIT.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together,” Zoë recalled. “I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

“It just wasn’t right,” Kidman said to Vanity Fair in 2007 of her engagement to a man whose identity she did not reveal at the time. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”