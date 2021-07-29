"I've been ready!" Lenny Kravitz said of the possibility of joining a Magic Mike 3 with Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Ready' to Star in Magic Mike 3 After Zoë Jokes About Him Auditioning

Is Lenny Kravitz ready to join the Magic Mike team?

His daughter Zoë Kravitz made the suggestion to Channing Tatum after Lenny, 57, shared a photo of himself—and his abs—on Instagram.

"Wednesday. 2:55pm. Building a deck," Lenny wrote in the caption.

Tatum, 41, commented on the photo, writing, "Oh s---!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

Zoë also commented on her father's Instagram, asking Tatum, "@channingtatum you auditioning for MM3?"

Lenny wrote to his daughter, "I've been ready!"

The rock star's appearance in Magic Mike might not be too far off as his daughter is set to direct Tatum in her directorial debut Pussy Island.

The movie is a thriller starring Tatum as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away a cocktail waitress, Friday, to his mysterious private island.

Of the plot, Deadline reported in June, "Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying."

Zoë - who also co-wrote the screenplay, alongside E.T. Feigenbaum - told Deadline that she began writing it in 2017, and was inspired in part by experiencing "some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex" as a woman in the entertainment industry.

"The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings," she said. "It alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics."