Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Are Motorcycle 'Brothers for Life' in Cute Snapshot: 'Ride or Die'

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are showing off their bromance!

Lenny, 57, shared a photograph on Instagram Saturday of himself and Momoa, 42, bonding with one another over their motorcycles.

"Ride or die. Brothers for life," the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer captioned the social media snapshot.

In the comments section, Momoa, who recently split from Lenny's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, wrote, "Love u bro. Ohana fo life. ❤️❤️."

Zoë Kravitz — Lenny's daughter and Momoa's stepdaughter — meanwhile, also commented on the post, adding, "Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much."

Lenny shares Zoë, 33, with ex-wife Bonet, 54, with whom he was married from 1987 to 1993. Following their divorce, Bonet began dating Momoa in 2005, but the pair split at the start of the year.

Earlier this month, Zoë got some love from Lenny and Momoa after making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly," Lenny wrote alongside a pair of photos of himself and Zoë behind the scenes (The rocker's parents, Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker, met while working at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for NBC News, per Today).

The Aquaman actor also celebrated Zoë with a post of his own, captioning a set of SNL promo photos shared from the actress' Instagram. "♥️♥️♥️ I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear," Momoa wrote.

Additionally, both Lenny and Momoa have been ultra-supportive of Zoë's starring role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, which is now playing in theaters.

The "American Woman" singer recently gave his daughter a sweet shoutout on Instagram, sharing a photo of Zoë in costume as Catwoman. "Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman," Lenny wrote.

Momoa also showed support for Zoë in her latest role by attending The Batman premiere in New York City earlier this month. The Dune actor "made an extra effort to be there" for his stepdaughter, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," the insider said. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family."