Lena Waithe’s Wife Alana Mayo Files for Divorce 10 Months After Announcing Split

The couple announced their split in January, just two months after revealing they had tied the knot

Lena Waithe's wife Alana Mayo has filed for divorce 10 months after the couple announced their separation.

Mayo filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week, according to court records obtained by The Blast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Waithe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair, who tied the knot last year after three years of dating, announced their split in a joint statement in January.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

News of their breakup came just two months after the Master of None actress, 36, revealed they had secretly married in a meaningful, under-the-radar San Francisco ceremony.

"We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know," the Queen & Slim writer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2019.

Image zoom Credit: Sean Zanni/Getty Images

"We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust," Waithe explained at the time. "It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there,' and I said, 'Cool, I’m down.'"

"It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that," she recalled. "Everybody should be able to do that."

Waithe previously shared that she proposed to Mayo on Thanksgiving 2017 during a trip to Tokyo.

In July 2018, the Emmy winner opened up about how Mayo keeps her "grounded" amid her successful Hollywood career and hectic schedule.