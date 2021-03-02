Lena Dunham Spent Her Quarantine Directing the Secret Film Sharp Stick, Her First in 11 Years

Lena Dunham stayed busy in quarantine.

The Girls star and creator, 34, secretly directed a movie, her first in 11 years, over the last few months. Her third feature film is titled Sharp Stick. Now that production is done, the actress revealed the news in a statement to Variety.

"I made my last feature film 11 years ago in my family home with just a few close friends," Dunham said, referencing her 2011 award-winning movie Tiny Furniture. "It's a testament to FilmNation and my incredible producers, cast, crew and — especially — my COVID-19 compliance team that this experience felt just as intimate and creatively free."

Dunham continued, "This story is incredibly personal to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue around the complexities of female sexuality and to turn the idea of the 'likable' female protagonist on its head — and you can't do that in this business on any scale larger than your mother's living room without forward thinking partners. I feel very lucky."

Sharp Stick stars Dunham opposite Kristine Froseth, Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal, and Scott Speedman.

In recent years, Dunham's explosion into Hollywood after Tiny Furniture and then Girls spurred talk about how her career benefited from her privileged upbringing. In tweets last year, Dunham acknowledged the "relative ease" with which she got started in the industry.

"Whenever I found out I'm trending, I have to immediately check if I'm alive! Then, I try and see if there's a constructive dialogue to have on Twitter. Often there isn't, but today there really WAS," she wrote in a series of tweets. "It actually wasn't a dialogue - it was just me agreeing that the Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people and that my career took off at a young age with relative ease, ease I wasn't able to recognize because I also didn't know what privilege was."

Dunham said she's spent the last decade learning and growing, which has allowed her to now understand what she needs to do to help bring about change.

"The past ten years have been a series of lessons. The lesson now? Sit down. Shut up, unless it's to advocate for change for Black people," she wrote. "Listen. Make art in private for awhile- no one needs your book right now lady. Give reparations widely. Defund the police. Rinse & repeat."