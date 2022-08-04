Lena Dunham Jokes Costar Jon Bernthal Should Teach a Class on 'How to Be a Man in a Sex Scene'

"Jon let me be exactly the director that I am; he heard me and I didn't have to be loud, scary, or dominate," Lena Dunham told W magazine

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 11:24 AM
Lena Dunham, Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal; Lena Dunham. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Lena Dunham is singing Jon Bernthal's praises for his on-set demeanor in their movie Sharp Stick.

Dunham, 36, wrote and directed the film, which hits theaters Friday and stars herself alongside Bernthal, 45 — the latter playing a man having an affair with a younger woman (Kristine Froseth) while his wife (Dunham) is pregnant.

In an interview with W magazine published Tuesday, Dunham said of her costar, "I have to give credit to Jon Bernthal — I always joke that he should give a class on how to be a man in a sex scene."

"He is so gentle and so thoughtful, he could literally have a side hustle as an intimacy coordinator," the Girls creator added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Lena Dunham, Jon Bernthal
Sharp Stick (2022). Courtesy Image

"I feel like there's always been this anxiety I've had with directing men, this fear that I wouldn't be strong enough or tough enough or show them what a boss I was," she also said. "I feel a lot of female directors have this self-consciousness about being able to match or show up to the way the guys do it. Jon let me be exactly the director that I am; he heard me and I didn't have to be loud, scary, or dominate."

"He was coming right off the set of King Richard and he could have been so tired. Instead, he just held us all up," the actress and filmmaker continued. "I used to joke that if I could direct shows with only women in them, I would. And now, I love directing men because [with] Jon, I didn't have to yell through a megaphone."

Asked if there were specific challenges she faced making Sharp Stick that she hadn't had in her career before, Dunham said, "I knew the ways I'd felt, even when I was directing myself — overexposed, or scared, or not seen. I worked with an amazing crew on Girls, but sometimes just the fact of having to enact these scenes, even though I wrote them, was anxiety-inducing under the best circumstances."

"Now, at 35, all I wanted was to create an environment that allowed people to talk about sexuality that was actually safe," she told W.

Sharp Stick marks Dunham's first big-screen directorial project since 2010's Tiny Furniture, in which she also appeared alongside a cast including her Girls costar Jemima Kirke.

At the film's Los Angeles premiere last month, Dunham told PEOPLE that Scott Speedman, who plays a porn star in the film, was "such a joy" on set, adding, "And what I love is that his character, despite having this toughness, women have responded and are really saying that his character makes him feel really safe. That was the goal."

Speedman, 46, said that although he loved the script, the role "scared" him initially — but he ultimately decided to do the movie after having a conversation with Dunham.

"Once she really talked me through, then it all made sense to me and I wanted to jump in and do it," the actor told PEOPLE. "Five or six years ago, I probably would've been scared off from doing this. But I had a blast doing it."

Sharp Stick is in theaters Friday, and hits streaming platforms on Aug. 16.

Related Articles
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Says He Would've Been 'Scared Off' by His 'Sharp Stick' Porn Star Role 5 Years Ago
Lena Dunham (R) and Luis Felber
Lena Dunham and Husband Luis Felber Attend Red Carpet Premiere of Her New Movie 'Sharp Stick'
Lena Dunham, Jon Bernthal
Lena Dunham Plays a Pregnant Wife Unaware of Her Husband's Betrayal in Steamy 'Sharp Stick' Trailer
Lena Dunham, Penny Marshall
Lena Dunham Recalls Telling Penny Marshall 'I Don't Smile on Command' During an Early Audition
Tommy Dorfman, Lena Dunham
Tommy Dorfman 'Grateful' to Lena Dunham for First Role After Reintroduction as a Trans Woman
Natalie Portman; Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Didn't Eat Meat Before Their Kissing Scene Because She's Vegan
Chris Pratt stunt doubles Jurassic World
See Actors & Their Stunt Doubles, Side-by-Side
French actress Lea Seydoux pose upon arrival for the 47th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 25, 2022.
Léa Seydoux Says Intimacy Coordinator Wouldn't Have Helped Conditions on 'Insane' 'Blue' Set
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fifty Shades Darker" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Dakota Johnson Says 'Fifty Shades' Costar Jamie Dornan Is 'Like a Brother to Me': 'I Know It's Weird'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886121bg) Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern, Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Parc
Sam Neill Says 20-Year Age Difference with 'Jurassic Park' Costar Laura Dern 'Never Occurred' to Him
Stephen King
Stephen King Says Michael Bay's 'Transformers' Is the 'Only' Movie He's Ever Walked Out of as Adult
jessica chastain
Jessica Chastain 'Had to Go to the Hospital' After Hitting Her Head During Fight Scene While Shooting 'The 355'
jerry lewis, Karen Sharpe
Late Comedian Jerry Lewis Accused of Sexual Assault, Harassment by Female Costars in Documentary
Card Placeholder Image
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
THE LOST CITY
Sandra Bullock Breaks Down Channing Tatum's Nude Scene in 'The Lost City' : 'There Was No Weirdness'
Image
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week