Lena Dunham Plants a Kiss on Brad Pitt at the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood London Premiere

Lena Dunham has a lot of love for her costar Brad Pitt.

While working the carpet at the London premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood on Wednesday, the actress and writer approached Pitt and planted a kiss on his cheek.

Members from the cast and crew — including Damian Lewis, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Costa Ronin, and Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick — were all nearby when Dunham, 33, landed the smooch.

The former Girls star pulled out all the stops for her red carpet appearance, wearing an asymmetrical feathered one-shoulder gown. The dress, a deep orange and red, showed some leg as well, and Dunham paired the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

“She rose like a phoenix from the ashes, b——… and ended up in London. 💥🔥🧡 #onceuponatimeinhollywood”, the actress wrote on Instagram, sharing her fierce look with followers.

Over the weekend, Dunham also shared a still from the film of herself and Pitt, as well as actress Margaret Qualley, excitedly announcing the movie’s release.

“It’s not every day I get to wear a mumu, go barefoot, flirt with #BradPitt, and join a cult… as a job,” she wrote. “Today #OnceUponATimeInHollywoodcomes out. Get thee to the theater to see this gem of cinematic history.”

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and officially opened July 26, going on to become the biggest opener of Tarantino’s career at the U.S. box office.

The movie stars DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood is now playing.