Lena Dunham Explains Her 'Awkward' Viral Moment with Brad Pitt: 'I Would Never Force a Kiss'

"The way the Internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress," Lena Dunham said of her moment with Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham is clearing up speculation about a viral moment she had with Brad Pitt.

A photo from the July 2019 premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood set the Internet on fire for showing Dunham leaning into costar Brad Pitt, appearing to almost kiss him on the lips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dunham, 34, revisited the exchange on Andy Cohen's at-home version of Watch What Happens Live on Monday, explaining that the interaction wasn't weird.

"I don't know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us," Dunham said. "Well, the way the Internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress. I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend. Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me."

Dunham added, "And I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens."

WATCH: Brad Pitt Dedicates His First-Ever Acting Oscar Win to His 6 Children 'Who Color Everything I Do'

Dunham also recalled another time Pitt, 56, put her at ease. The two had met before filming Once Upon a Time..., which helped when they started filming their scene together. Pitt went on to win his first acting Oscar for his performance in the movie.

"Well, I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn't going in totally blind. But when I showed up to set, I didn't have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that's maybe ever happened to me."

"He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he's supposed to get out and look around, and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around," Dunham continued. "And it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, 'Would you care to dance?' "

"He's a truly kind person who can read the room," Dunham added. "And I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel pretty cool."

The two are such good friends that Pitt even showed up to her 33rd birthday party months before the premiere last year. It was a special one, as Dunham was celebrating her sobriety and hosted the party the party in benefit of Friendly House, which is “the first recovery home for women in the United States," she wrote on Instagram at the time.