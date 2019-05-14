Lena Dunham Hugs Brad Pitt at Her Birthday Party Celebrating Her Sobriety: 'Best Day Ever'

Lena Dunham finally threw a big party to celebrate her birthday — and Brad Pitt showed up!

The actress and writer posted a lengthy Instagram caption on Monday showing off the pictures from her 33rd birthday party over the weekend. In the post, the former Girls star revealed that she had often canceled parties in the past because she didn’t feel secure enough to make the day all about herself.

“But this year is different,” Dunham wrote. “This year I’m… wait for it… happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you.”

Dunham hosted the party in benefit of Friendly House, which is “the first recovery home for women in the United States.” The actress opened up about her year-long sobriety earlier this year, saying on Instagram, “Today I’m in the miraculous position of being one year sober. I’ve done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has (not even all girls camp.)”

Pitt and Dunham starred together in Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week and hits theaters July 26.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, as actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt, 55, plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, 28.

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson. Tate was 8 months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child when she was brutally murdered by members of the Manson family, along with 4 others, on August 8, 1969.