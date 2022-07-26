Lena Dunham and Husband Luis Felber Attend Red Carpet Premiere of Her New Movie Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber are hitting the red carpet together.

At the Los Angeles premiere Monday of Dunham's new movie Sharp Stick (which she wrote, directed and stars in), the couple posed together, and the musician, 36, even sneaked in a kiss or two on Dunham's cheek.

Felber did the music for the new movie, which stars Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Scott Speedman, Taylour Paige and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Dunham, 36, says she was "thrilled" to be debuting the movie, her first time directing a feature since 2010's Tiny Furniture. "We didn't get to go to Sundance because it was all virtual," she says. "So this is my first time seeing it in the theater, this is my first time seeing it with my friends, first time seeing it with the cast."

"So I'm just thrilled," Dunham adds. "It feels like a very relaxed atmosphere in which to do it."

The Girls creator confirmed to PEOPLE she married Felber in September. In an interview with The New York Times published days later, Felber opened up about the pair's whirlwind romance.

"I think when you know, you know. I've only been alive for 35 years in this lifetime, and I think it's another archaic thing for guys to hide their feelings. I'm way more into the flow of getting to know the person. And I think Lena's the same," Felber, who performs under the name Attawalpa, said. "And I think — I'm going to sound cheesy — but when you find your soulmate, you just know."

The couple met on a blind date in London that was arranged by their mutual friend, Felber revealed to the Times, adding, "The first time we hung out, we didn't stop talking for, like, eight hours."

"I'd been on quite a few dates in the past year. As someone who's quite open, I find you hold a lot back on your first three dates. Or first 10 dates," he continued. "I was just a bit fed up with that, so I just walked into the situation very myself, shall I say. And Lena liked that. And she's the same."

Felber and Dunham lived together "for about four months" before getting married. Prior to meeting the star, the British-Peruvian musician said he didn't know who Dunham was and confessed that he still hasn't seen her hit HBO series Girls, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

The day after Valentine's Day, Dunham celebrated their love on Instagram, calling the musician "most talented co-pilot."

"A year ago today you knocked on my door and — without trepidation or judgement — undertook the gentlest page one rewrite on my life," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. "In this year we've done a lot — moved 3 times, traveled the world and lived out of a shared suitcase (with dogs!) made art, joined friends and families — oh, and gotten married. You are the wisest, funniest and most talented co-pilot I could imagine. There's no choice I don't want to make with you and nothing I don't want to hear your take on and my favorite time of the day is when we chat ourselves to sleep."