Patricia Arquette and Jessica Chastain Praise Ashley Judd for Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein: 'You Helped a Lot of Others'

Patricia Arquette, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn and more prominent figures in the entertainment industry are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in wake of a New York Times story alleging that the movie mogul has sexually harassed women for decades.

The powerhouse film executive has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual harassment — including by actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan — spanning three decades. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, including McGowan.

Weinstein announced Thursday that he is taking a leave of absence from his studio, The Weinstein Company. Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.” Another attorney for Weinstein, Charles Harder, said the mogul is preparing a lawsuit against the NYT for “false and defamatory” statements.

The executive quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter, with many industry figures applauding the alleged victims for speaking out. Oscar winner Patricia Arquette specifically thanked McGowan and Judd for coming forward.

@AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan I'm sure it wasn't easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 6, 2017

McGowan herself also took to Twitter to lend her support to the other women who spoke out and call for people to stop working with the mogul.

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

After news broke on Wednesday that a story on Weinstein was coming, the actress made several remarks on Twitter — including a reference to making the story into a movie after Weinstein dismissed the allegations to The Hollywood Reporter, saying “That story sounds so good I want to buy the movie rights.”

I want to buy the movie rights — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017

Let’s play get ready to blame the victims — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017

Actress Amber Tamblyn, who recently penned several open letters about sexual harassment towards young girls by older men, also tweeted in response.

Stand with @AshleyJudd or give your legs to someone else. What she and others have just done is painful and difficult and triumphant. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

Jessica Chastain responded to the news Thursday, tweeting: “Its never easy to be the first to go on record #Respect.”

Women are fighting against the 'Grab Them By The Pussy' normalization & speaking up. Its never easy to be the first to go on record #Respect https://t.co/PKu19hEpd6 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 6, 2017

Along with Tamblyn and Chastain were Lena Dunham and popular author Roxanne Gay, who divulged that “there are guys like Harvey Weinstein in publishing.”

Women dont report sexual abuse bc there's usually 0 support & 100% backlash. Not today. THANKYOU to those who speak out. I stand behind you💖 — om (@oliviamunn) October 7, 2017

Yes the scales are tipped against a women who stand up to powerful men. Here’s an example of one who did. She’s still smiling pic.twitter.com/gx7GDchQEP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 7, 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

You can’t spell menace without men. So typical. So dully grotesque. https://t.co/uhKxoSED3D — roxane gay (@rgay) October 5, 2017

Also, there are guys like Harvey Weinstein in publishing. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 5, 2017

RIP Harvey Weinstein — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) October 5, 2017

Entertainment journalists and insiders also weighed in.

Just flipped through some contracts to make sure I'm legally allowed to say Harvey Weinstein is the worst person in the film business. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) October 5, 2017

I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I’d hear “as long as you aren’t meeting with Harvey, you’ll be fine.” That’s our reality. — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 5, 2017

Now the world can know what many people in entertainment/media have known for years: Harvey Weinstein is a sexual predator. https://t.co/MamSgbef7x — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 5, 2017

"an old dinosaur learning new ways" Harvey Weinstein, unfrozen pterodactyl who doesn't know you can't ask assistants to watch you shower — The Eternal Shriek (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 5, 2017

Harvey Weinstein is merely the latest of many, many, many reminders that Hollywood isn't actually a progressive industry. — Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) October 5, 2017

when this Harvey Weinstein story hit, i had just finished an interview with a celeb who then smiled from ear to ear: "Finally. He's done." https://t.co/SSAvWpK4OD — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) October 5, 2017

Weinstein co-founded Miramax with his brother Bob in the 1970s. The studio became a prominent player in independent cinema with films including Pulp Fiction and Steven Soderbergh’s Sex, Lies, and Videotape.

After Miramax was acquired by Disney in 2005, Weinstein and his brother went on to found the Weinstein Company. The Hollywood power player is known for his strong Academy Awards campaigns.

The Weinstein Company’s films include Oscar winners and critically acclaimed hits such as The Artist, The King’s Speech, Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained and more.

Weinstein is married to fashion designer Georgina Chapman, with whom he has two children.