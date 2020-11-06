LEGO Stars Wars Holiday Special Debuts Trailer Featuring Shirtless Kylo Ren and Baby Yoda

Star Wars is heading home for the holidays.

Disney+ premiered the trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special showcasing how Rey and her friends celebrate Life Day directly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In the trailer, Rey leaves her friends as she sets off with BB-8 to gain more knowledge on the Force. As a mysterious Jedi Temple, Rey is thrust into a cross-timeline adventure where she witnesses key and iconic Star Wars moments — meeting a young Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and a young Han Solo.

"This is so cool! We’re seeing my master!" Rey says as she sees a young Luke for the first time. As she meets Yoda, she says, "My master’s master!" before seeing Darth Vader, "My master’s father!" and Emperor Palpatine, "My master’s father’s master!"

The movie, a take on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, also features the return of Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO, all played by franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels, respectively.

The upcoming movie comes as Disney+ has already released the second season of its hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian late last month.

The action-packed season sees Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (AKA "Baby Yoda") continuing on their travels together to find the remaining Jedi outcasts who intend to take care of The Child.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.