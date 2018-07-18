You Can Now Make Your Own James Bond Aston Martin Car Out of Legos — And It's Tricked Out!

Drinking a martini isn’t the only way to feel like James Bond now.

Lego announced a new model version of Bond’s favorite car — his Aston Martin. The toy company is releasing a new lego set that lets fans put together a replica of the world famous car for $149.99.

The mini version of the iconic vehicle comes stacked with all the high tech gadgets that make Bond the coolest secret agent out there. The car is modeled after Bond’s Aston Martin in 1964’s Goldfinger and features the iconic rotating license plate as well as the handy passenger ejector seat. The top of the model car comes off and lets fans play with the fun feature that sees the passenger side seat fly into the air — just like in the movie.

Sean Connery with the Aston Martin in 1964's Goldfinger Everett

Sean Connery, who played Bond in the movie, used the gadget to escape after he was held at gunpoint in his car in the famous scene.

The car also includes the bulletproof screens that pop up in the back and the front machine guns hidden under the front lights. A video on the official site shows all the fun gadgets that the model brings.

Lego Aston Martin LEGO

2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre star Naomie Harris was on hand to present the new model at an unveiling and noted how authentic the car looked.

“To see the iconic DB5 reimagined in LEGO brick form is such an exciting moment to be part of and the attention to detail on the model is truly remarkable,” she said in a statement.

Naomie Harris with the Lego Aston Martin LEGO

“Fans will go wild for all of the authentic features and functions we’ve put into this car including the tyre-scythes, pop-up machine guns, and working ejector seat,” LEGO designer Michael Psiaki said in a statement. “The iconic status of James Bond’s DB5 makes this car a perfect fit for the Lego Creator Expert series. We’re really excited to unveil our LEGO brick version of this elegant and timeless machine.”

The model is available now on shop.lego.com.