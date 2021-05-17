The LEGO Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle set will be available for purchase on June 1

LEGO Debuts Its Biggest Marvel Set Yet — and It Has 3,772 Pieces!

The newest LEGO set is the largest Marvel one ever.

On Monday, LEGO debuted its latest Spider-Man set of the franchise's famous Daily Bugle office building.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The set, priced at $299.99, is the newest addition to the brand's Spider-Man lineup, and shows the New York newspaper office building where Peter Parker works in the Marvel comics.

Marvel 76178 Daily Bugle stands at a whopping 32 inches, and is made up of 3,772 pieces. The set features three floors of offices and the front street and back alley where villains are on full display. Another impressive feature of the model is the easy removal of walls and floors to get to different parts of the set.

LEGO Daily Bugle Credit: Lego

The Daily Bugle set also includes 25 minifigures, depicting characters like Parker, Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Aunt May, J. Jonah Jameson, Black Cat, Green Goblin, Venom, Mysterio, Sandman, Doctor Octopus and more.

The Daily Bugle office was first introduced in All-Winners Comics #11 (1943), with its debut in the Spider-Man comics coming 20 years later in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (1963).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tobey Maguire's portrayal of the superhero in the Spider-Man trilogy worked at the newspaper as a freelance photographer, while Andrew Garfield's Parker also had a side gig at the Bugle in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).