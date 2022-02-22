Lego and Hasbro Unveil Marvel Toy Sets for Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest installment in the Marvel franchise is set for release on July 8

Marvel is gearing up for one of its most anticipated upcoming sequels!

Timed to this summer's release of the MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel site announced Tuesday that both Hasbro and Lego have launched toy collections in honor of the superhero franchise.

The Lego set, as seen on the website, is the first of its kind inspired by the Thor universe.

Thor Love and Thunder Credit: Hasbro

The set will include Lego figures for Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth in the film, as well as Mighty Thor, who will be portrayed in the forthcoming movie by Natalie Portman (who also plays Jane Foster in the franchise).

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (voiced by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi) are also included in the set, which additionally features the Viking ship known as "The Goat Boat."

Marvel's site also referred to a segment on Good Morning America on Tuesday, which featured new Hasbro figures and toys that included "three new additions to the Titan Hero Series and battle FX roleplay items."

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the MCU's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok.

The film will feature returning stars Hemsworth, Portman and Thompson, along with franchise newcomer Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is also notable as the movie is set to pass the superhero title of the God of Thunder to Portman's character Jane, thereby introducing the first female Thor.

In 2020, the Oscar winner, 39, said her version of Thor is not considered "Lady Thor," but rather "The Mighty Thor."

"She's actually The Mighty Thor," the actress told Serena Williams in an Instagram Live about their female-led WFC LA/Angel City soccer team. "The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor."