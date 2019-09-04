LEGO’s New Harry Potter and Star Wars Advent Calendars Are Finally Here With Over 200 Pieces Each

Image zoom

LEGO fans, you’re about to have a holly, jolly Christmas.

The makers of the super-popular toy building bricks have just released its lineup of 2019 advent calendars, featuring Harry Potter and Star Wars, as well as its City and Friends collections. All the LEGO advent calendars are officially shipping and Prime eligible, which means they can be at your door in just two days or less if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, $39.99 on amazon.com; LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $37.52 on amazon.com

Since they’ve dropped on Amazon, the Harry Potter set is already the number one best-selling new release in the retail giant’s Building Toys category. It includes 24 doors for each day leading up to December 25, a total of 305 pieces, and seven minifigures of beloved characters from the series. Plus, there’s even a micro Hogwarts Express train and a Hedwig figure.

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $37.52 on amazon.com

The Star Wars advent calendar also features 24 doors, a total of 280 pieces, and 24 buildable characters and vehicles. Characters include favorites like Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca, and even a festive Porg, complete with a tiny Santa hat.

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, $39.99 on amazon.com

LEGO isn’t the only company gearing up for the holidays — Funko Pop revealed its own 2019 advent calendars as well, featuring Harry Potter ($43.50; amazon.com) and Marvel characters ($39.99; amazon.com). Those calendars are currently available for preorder on Amazon, and will start shipping September 13.

We can’t guarantee these will stay in stock as the holidays approach (December is just three months away!), so make sure to add them to your cart ASAP. Below, shop the rest of LEGO’s newest advent calendars.

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO City Advent Calendar, $29.99 on amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, $29.99 on amazon.com

Related content: