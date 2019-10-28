Legendary Chinatown Producer Robert Evans Dies at 89

Robert Evans, a prolific Hollywood producer with a very colorful life, died on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms. He was 89.

For decades, Evans was closely associated with Paramount Pictures, where he started working in 1967 as a production chief at 36 years old. Evans stayed with the studio until this past July, when they parted way after a rich 52-year history.

“Paramount wanted me to remake my 1997 movie The Saint. I don’t want to remake The Saint — there are other pictures that I want to do — so they decided not to extend my deal. I understand that and have no hard feelings. I’ve had a great run at the studio and wish them the best,” Evans said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

The partnership also brought along hit movies like Chinatown, Love Story, Marathon Man, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among countless others.

His last producing credit came in 2016 for the TV movie Urban Cowboy, a remake of his hit 1980 movie.

Image zoom Robert Evans Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Evans also had a stint as an actor before settling into producing, and appeared in the 1957 Ernest Hemingway book adaptation The Sun Also Rises.

Offscreen, Evans had an equally eventful life. The producer was revered for his good looks and married seven times — including to actress Ali MacGraw, who later left him for costar Steve McQueen. The two had a son names Joshua together.

Image zoom Robert Evans in 1978 Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty

He was also married to actress Sharon Hugueny (from 1961-62), actress Camilla Sparv (1963-65), former Miss America Phyllis George (1977-78), and former Versace model Leslie Ann Woodward (2002-04). Those unions all ended in divorce, and Evans’ nine-day 1998 marriage to actress Catherine Oxenberg was annulled. He was last married to Victoria White O’Gara before she filed for divorce in 2006.

“Our son, Joshua, and I will miss Bob tremendously,” MacGraw said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the film Industry. He will be remembered as a giant.”